AEW Fight Forever » Pre Loading In XBOX But No Release Date Yet

AEW Fight Forever is an upcoming console video game that is highly anticipated by wrestling fans around the world.

Developed by Yuke's Co Ltd and published by THQ Nordic, the game is said to offer a distinct play-style that sets it apart from the WWE 2K series.

It is reportedly preloading for Xbox, which indicates a release date is not too far away.

However, no official release date has been announced yet.