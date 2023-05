Gates Foundation Said in 2020 the Economic Loss From Covid would be $12T now at $14T (4thReich.com)

September 12th 2020 The $12 trillion ripple effect of Covid-19 https://www.vox.com/ad/21449555/gates-foundation-goalkeepers-pandemic-economic-loss -- May 16th 2023 COVID-19's Total Cost to the Economy in US Will Reach $14 Trillion by End of 2023 https://healthpolicy.usc.edu/article/covid-19s-total-cost-to-the-economy-in-us-will-reach-14-trillion-by-end-of-2023-new-research/