Siddaramaiah to be the next CM of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar to meet Rahul Gandhi soon | Oneindia News

Ending the ongoing suspense, the Congress high command has finalised senior leader Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, sources said.

This comes after three days of a tussle as Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar both were adamant on CM's post.

The official announcement regarding the development will be made by Rahul Gandhi in a press conference at 1 pm.

