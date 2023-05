World Hypertension Day: Special message on how to regulate and keep your BP at bay | Oneindia News

World Hypertension Day is a day designated and initiated by The World Hypertension League, which is itself an umbrella to organisations of 85 national hypertension societies and leagues.

The day was initiated to increase the awareness of hypertension.

Watch this special message by Dr Sunil Dwivedi of Manipal Hospitals on how to keep your Hypertension at bay and what not to do .

