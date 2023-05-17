Nigel Farage: Brexit has failed to take control of borders

Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage has admitted the UK's withdrawal from the European Union has been a "failure" in terms of the borders, but stopped short of taking responsibility for net migration numbers.

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader said: "That's not a failure because Brexit itself is a failure … the failure of Brexit is to be laid fairly and squarely at the door of the Conservative government, they have chosen not to use the powers that we have with Brexit." Report by Buseld.

