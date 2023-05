Computer History: Steven Wozniak Talks about Microprocessors, Apple and 6502 (early excerpt)

070222 Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

Computer History: Apple Computers, Brief Excerpt, Apple co-founder Steven Wozniak gives great insights on early Apple, Mac, Windows, Microsoft, etc.

(excerpt from History Chan.

"Creation of the Computer") 5 mins.