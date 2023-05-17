HIFI Animations - When the patient RECORDS EVERYTHING

Paramedic Robot Ricky works his first call and doesn't realize the patient records everything in this hifi animation.

This full length widescreen episode is about a paramedic robot learning how to be a paramedic.

He must transfer the patient downstairs, drive code 3, and learn how to perform patient assessments.

Ricky picks up "The Eater" - a well known livestreamer who does burrito mukbangs.

This widescreen animation is part of a new animated series about the first robot to work as a single function medic with the private ambulance company DNR.