HIFI Animations - When the patient RECORDS EVERYTHING

Paramedic Robot Ricky works his first call and doesn't realize the patient records everything in this hifi animation.
This full length widescreen episode is about a paramedic robot learning how to be a paramedic.
He must transfer the patient downstairs, drive code 3, and learn how to perform patient assessments.
Ricky picks up "The Eater" - a well known livestreamer who does burrito mukbangs.
This widescreen animation is part of a new animated series about the first robot to work as a single function medic with the private ambulance company DNR.