10,000 BC Movie Review Hindi & Urdu

10,000 BC (2008) Thriller movie explained in Hindi Urdu.

The American Action Thriller film “10,000 BC: Mammoth Hunters” story summarized with a complete ending in हिन्दी explanation.

The plot is about a character ‘D'Leh’ which belongs to an ancient small tribe of mountain range.

These people spend their lives by hunting the wild animals.

This boy also loves a girl from the same tribe.

One day a big and dangerous group attack a on hero’s tribe and carries Dleh's love with them.

Now he will have to do an adventurous fantasy journey to save her life.

In this way, he would also come into contact with huge Tigers and Mammoth Elephants.

Aside from that, this boy must free all of his kidnapped friends from the group of slave catchers.

This is the tale of One Man, One Army, One Battle.

Even today, this movie seems to be unique and one of the best thrilling survival stories you'll ever love to watch and listen.

Please Like, Share and Follow.