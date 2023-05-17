India's National Investigation Agency: World's most successful anti-terror agency | Oneindia News

In a major operation to bust the nexus between narcotics, terrorism and mafias… the National Investigation Agency..or the NIA has conducted raids across several states this morning.

The agency has cracked down upon homes of suspects in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

The raids have been conducted in connection with three separate cases lodged by the agency last year.

The aim of such crackdowns is to neuter foreign-based terror networks…influx of narcotic drugs in the country..and to completely dismantle their funding and support infrastructure.

The NIA was also in the news for conducting operations against the PFI a while back.

In this video, we explain to you what the NIA ..or the the National Investigation Agency..is and what type of operations it usually undertakes.

