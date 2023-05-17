Minister defends housing standards plan for asylum seekers

Government Minister Richard Holden has defended the government's plans to temporarily remove licencing requirements for asylum seeker accommodation, despite concerns that it could cause a fall in safety standards.

Mr Holden said the move would help clear the backlog of asylum seekers currently being housed in hotels and allow them to "build themselves as part of British society".

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn