Tyto Ecology | Pimping Out the Desert + Getting to Watch some HUNTING | Part 9 | Gameplay Let's Play

In Tyto Ecology the desert may seem like a harsh place to live, but in this Let's Play gameplay, we get the place stocked up with enough plants and animals that it really looks quite active!

I notice that the animals perish quite quickly in the desert, and I have to repopulate the area much more quickly then I have with the rain forest, but hey, that's what energy is for!

We also get the opportunity to see the life cycle at work as we sneak in to take a look at a hunt in progress, and it's no wonder my little mice and rat population is always on the decline, nearly everyone feasts on these guys!

I'd say that the desert is every bit as beautiful as the rain forest though, and that leaves just one place left to populate, the grasslands.

I'm looking forward to that as well, and of course I'm always looking forward to any updates from the developers!

Hope you folks are enjoying Tyto Ecology!