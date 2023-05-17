Tyto Ecology | Pimping Out the Desert + Getting to Watch some HUNTING | Part 9 | Gameplay Let's Play
Tyto Ecology | Pimping Out the Desert + Getting to Watch some HUNTING | Part 9 | Gameplay Let's Play

In Tyto Ecology the desert may seem like a harsh place to live, but in this Let&apos;s Play gameplay, we get the place stocked up with enough plants and animals that it really looks quite active!

I notice that the animals perish quite quickly in the desert, and I have to repopulate the area much more quickly then I have with the rain forest, but hey, that&apos;s what energy is for!

We also get the opportunity to see the life cycle at work as we sneak in to take a look at a hunt in progress, and it&apos;s no wonder my little mice and rat population is always on the decline, nearly everyone feasts on these guys!

I&apos;d say that the desert is every bit as beautiful as the rain forest though, and that leaves just one place left to populate, the grasslands.

I&apos;m looking forward to that as well, and of course I&apos;m always looking forward to any updates from the developers!

Hope you folks are enjoying Tyto Ecology!