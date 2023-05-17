French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's prison sentence for corruption upheld

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on appeal to three years in prison, two years suspended, for a corruption offence committed in 2014, the same sentence to which he was sentenced in March 2021 in the first instance.
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on appeal to three years in prison, two years suspended, for a corruption offence committed in 2014, the same sentence to which he was sentenced in March 2021 in the first instance.
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will be forced to wear an electronic tag after losing an appeal against his conviction for..
His sentence is upheld, but the French former president can wear a tag instead of going to jail.