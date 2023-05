School Bus Crash: Seven Children Seriously Injured in Australia

Seven Children have been seriously injured in a bus crash in Australia.

The school bus was struck by a truck on the outskirts of Melbourne.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old man, has been charged with dangerous driving offences.

Local Police praised the heroism of members of the public who stopped to help.

Report by Cockerama.

