RISE UP Ep.110! 5.17.23 @9am: OPERATION "BRING THEM BACK!"

We have all heard the story of the prodigal son.

It's so great that he came home isn't it?

However, why didn't anyone go after him?

I think there is a lesson to be learned there.

We are told to go and find the wonderer and do our best to bring him back to the narrow path.

Not by force but by the words and grace of Jesus Christ.

Are we doing that in our lives?

Let's discuss this today.

Please enjoy the show and help me share to any platform you have as we spread the #gospelnotgossip