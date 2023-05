Germany: Coup trial of 'Terror Granny' and 4 others of far-right group begins |Oneindia News

The trial of five suspected members of the "Vereinte Patrioten" ..or the United Patriots group has begun at the Higher Regional Court in the western German city of Koblenz.

If the court finds them guilty, they are likely to face several years in prison.

The four men, along with a 75-year-old woman who is suspected of being the group's ringleader, are accused of planning to overthrow the German government.

