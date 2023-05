UNGOVERNED 5.17.23 @10am: BORDER CRISIS: AMERICANS ARE PISSED OFF!

A new poll finds TWO THIRDS of Americans believe the Southern Border is "In Crisis." Protests erupt as TWENTY NYC Schools are being used to house illegal immigrants.

Biden drops NYC Mayor Eric Adams from Campaign Advisory Board amid handling of illegal immigration crisis.

A Democrat has been hurt by the errors of a Soros-Based prosecutor.

FBI Lovebird Peter Strzok is appears on Joy Reid to vent about Durham Report.

Trump-Endorsed Daniel Cameron wins Kentucky GOP gubernatorial primary.