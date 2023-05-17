Southern Europe braces for a brutal summer and drought due to climate change | Oneindia News

The nations in Southern Europe are heading towards a period of ferocious summer.

They are all set to face another year of brutal summers and heatwaves, triggering fears that Europe might be on its way to facing water shortages of a level never seen in decades.

The trend, attributed to climate change, is expected to spell doom for Europe’s agriculture as well as the power industry.

On one hand, farmers are expecting the lowest yield in decades ..and on the other hand, hydropower production is also expected to take a severe hit.Spain is on the brink of turning into a desert.

The country had suffered a long and painful drought last year as well.

And no relief is expected this year either…severely threatening Spain’s food exports to other European Union nations.

The month of April was the driest on record, and several cities had recorded their highest temperatures in decades.

Spain is known as “Europe’s back garden” because it exports a large part of its agricultural production, and Spanish farmers seem to be among the first to suffer the consequences of water shortage.

