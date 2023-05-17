Audio: Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells reporter 'I haven’t been gone' after three-month medical absence
Sen.

Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), 89, told reporters Tuesday that she hadn’t been away from Washington while recovering from an illness for more than two months, despite her being hospitalized and not being at the Capitol during that time.