'I Don't Care!' Elon Musk Destroys CNBC Reporter In Live Interview | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s tense interview with CNBC’s David Faber at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting where he was asked about his controversial tweets and support of conspiracy theorists; Kamala Harris trying to convince her audience that what Republicans call gender ideology is really women’s history; John Fetterman’s hard to watch questioning about bank bailouts as a part of the Senate Banking Committee; Ilana Glazer telling “The Late Show’s” Stephen Colbert that he’s one of the “good” white people; CNN’s Jake Tapper admitting that the Durham Report, which looked into the Trump-Russia investigation, exonerates Trump and looks bad for the FBI; how well Eric Swalwell’s argument with Tucker Carlson about the Trump’s collusion aged; Barack Obama telling Nate Burleson his concerns about political media bias and political polarization; and much more.