Cannes 2023: Indian celebrities add glamour to the opening day | Oneindia News

The Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film festivals celebrated worldwide, has started.

Some of the greatest personalities in the film and fashion industries will attend the 76th edition of the glamorous event.

On the French Riviera, Indian celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, and Esha Gupta were spotted walking down the carpet in exquisite outfits.

Here is a look at some of the best-dressed Indian celebs at Cannes who impressed us with their sartorial choices.

