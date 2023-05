100 Years of Prom Dresses

Take a look back with us at the last century of prom dresses, from the drop-waist velvet dresses of the 1930s to the ultra-poofy dresses with over-the-top bows and ruffles from the '80s, inspired by teen movies like 'Sixteen Candles' and 'Pretty in Pink.'

We also take a look at the minimalistic pieces from the '90s inspired by the iconic slip dress look by Calvin Klein that were modeled by stars like Julia Stiles and and Rachel Leigh Cook in '10 Things I Hate About You' and 'She's All That.'