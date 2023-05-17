Growth: Starmer sets out Labour's one-word economic plan

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has laid out his party's "ambitious" plan for the economy, saying "it can be summed up in just one word: growth".

Speaking at the British Chambers of Commerce conference, the Opposition leader said: "Our economic mission, our goal on growth, the target we'll put in the next Labour manifesto, is this: in the next parliament, Britain will have the highest sustained growth in the G7." Report by Buseld.

