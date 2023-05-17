MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.17.23 @12pm: DESANTIS GOES HEAD TO HEAD WITH TRUMP ON ENDORSEMENTS AND GETS CRUSHED

John Fetterman cannot perform the basic duties of a man let alone a Senator- Jean Pierre runs away when asked about Durham Report- Lindsay Graham and Matt Gaetz have different rhetoric on fallout of report- A look back at “squishy” GOP stances- Major elections in Kentucky and Florida last night spell trouble for Desantis- Piers Morgan attempts to rescue him- Tran Manifesto being BLOCKED from release as left-wing doubles down attack on children- Biden appoints a new NIH director- MikeCrispi.com for more!