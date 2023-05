Solo-Winter Camping In The Alaska Range (With Stella)

In this video Stella and I are field testing our new hot tent.

We are in the Alaska Range, above timberline.

The temperature is -15F (-26C) and we have a fair amount of wind to deal with.

The tent should take about 15 minutes to setup (for one person), but it took me much longer due to filming myself throughout the process, so by the time I finished we were both ready to get inside and get the fire started.