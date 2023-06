The F.B.I Exonerates the F.B.I

Everyone is talking about the Durham report.

It exonerated Trump, it didn't exonerate Trump, it showed misinformation, it confirmed the Russian collusion, it proved Hillary innocent, it proved treason from some of the highest ranking DOJ officials.... Everyone is hunkering down on their team and I'm just sitting here looking at the much bigger issue; that agency just covered its own butt.

On top of that, we the people PAID FOR THIS!