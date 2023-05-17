Latest News: President Joe Biden highlights the significant progress made in reducing the deficit

President Joe Biden highlights the significant progress made in reducing the deficit, with a reduction of $1.7 trillion in the first two years.

His proposed budget aims to further decrease the deficit by an additional $3 trillion over the next decade.

The focus on fiscal responsibility and long-term financial planning underscores the administration's commitment to addressing economic challenges and ensuring a sustainable future.

Stay informed as the budget proposal advances and its potential impact unfolds.