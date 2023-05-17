"5th Generation Warfare In Schools" ft Lindsey Scharmyn 5/17/23

On Tonight's show, we have Lindsey Scharmyn of the Rogue Ways Podcast (https://www.rokfin.com/RogueWays) stopping by for a visit.

Lindsey is a former teacher who left the school system in order to write and coach others in their spiritual pursuits.

The last time she was on we spoke about hauntings and other spooky topics; tonight we are going to discuss how Fifth Generation Warfare is being waged in American classrooms, the normalization of psychopathy, and how easily Homeschooling can become an effective counter-force.