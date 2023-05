Inside Look at Platonic with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen

Here's your inside look at the Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic Season 1, created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

Platonic Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez Stream Platonic Season 1 May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+!