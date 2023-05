Hurricane Ian: Lessons learned on how to rebuild smarter

Hurricane Ian is now the third costliest storm on record, and experts are sounding the alarm about where we build and how we build for a future that will include rising sea levels and more powerful storms. At the Tampa Bay Regional Resiliency Leadership Summit, hundreds of leaders and concerned citizens from across our region met to share ideas about what comes next.

Making Florida more resilient is something ABC Action News has covered extensively in previous reports.