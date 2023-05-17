The Rundown Live #912 - Disclosure, Mermaids, Durham Probe, AI Reasoning

Today we will be discussing: Do mermaids exist?

Scientists begin tests on a 300-year-old mummified body to uncover the mystery, Thought we were under attack’: Ex-US Air Force Captain on UFO citing at nuclear missile base, Six former US Officials claim to have worked on UFO crash retrieval programs, per report, FBI HIRED AGENTS TO INFILTRATE 'ANTI-VACCINE' TELEGRAM GROUPS, Tom Hanks says AI is so advanced he could star in Hollywood films long after he is dead, 'Dystopian' new UK traffic cameras use AI to 'spy' on drivers inside their cars, China develops brain chip that lets monkeys control robotic arm with their MINDS,AI-powered bots 'taking over Internet' and mimicking human behaviour and more!