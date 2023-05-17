Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to apologise over mini-budget

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had admitted that he and Liz Truss “could have done things differently” while in office, but stopped short of apologising for his fiscal plan that sent markets into a frenzy.

Speaking with Channel 4 News’s Cathy Newman, he said: “I’m not going to apologise … I accept responsibility for a turbulent time, I think we tried to do too much, too quickly … I don’t think politicians should apologise for everything and I’ve said that repeatedly.” Report by Buseld.

