How Did The Soviets Treat German Civilians in World War 2?

When the German army was pushed back to it's own original borders in World War 2, the German civilians were prepared for the worst.

But somehow, it was even worse than anyone could possibly imagine.

The biggest mass sexual assault and perhaps murder of civilians was opened up on the people of Germany and their suffering has mostly been forgotten by history.

Let's discuss how the Soviet Union's troops treated the civilians of the German Reich during World War 2.

We will discuss what happened to those that fled, those that stayed and those that tried to escape by sea, like those on board the biggest naval disaster of the 20th century, the Wilhelm Gustloff.