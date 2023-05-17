F1 cancelled in northern Italy due to deadly floods

Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services, after consulting with Italian political figures.
Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services, after consulting with Italian political figures.
Northern Italy Faces, Deadly Floods , With More Rain On the Way.
According to officials, at least eight people have
been..
Formula One said Wednesday the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy is cancelled because of deadly floods in the region.