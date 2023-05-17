Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander | The Chruul Chimera Strikes Back! | Part 14 | Gameplay Let's Play

290121 Like and subscribe.
The team is back in Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander, and after having blown the Chruul Spire to smithereens, the Chruul strike back by sending a gigantic fleet all over the system.
Luckily most of the ships don't really seem to be doing very much quite honestly, just inhabiting a bunch of the planets where the pirates used to roam, and on those I could really care less.
The biggest problem is this massive Chruul ship that has taken up a position on our space station called the Chimera.
It's apparently completely invulnerable until we blast down the rest of the fleet.