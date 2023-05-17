Why Don't We Have Solar Powered Cars?

The Truth About Solar Powered Cars.

Electric vehicles are gaining in popularity, but there are aspects of the user experience holding some people back.

One of the big things is how long it takes to charge electric cars and access to plug in charging.

If you live in an apartment building or the city, plug in charging can get a bit challenging.

But what if you didn’t have to use a charger?

Some companies have a solar powered car available for pre-order today, but what’s the reality behind these solar cars?

Can they really provide enough power to fit the bill, and at a cost that won’t break the bank?