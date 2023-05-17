Poll Shows US Depression Levels Have Reached an All-Time High

According to a new poll, levels of lifetime and current depression have reached a historic high in the United States.

Fox News reports that a May 17 Gallup poll showed that 29% of Americans said that they were depressed at some point in their lives.

18% of people said that they were currently depressed.

According to Gallup, both figures represent an all-time high in the history of their polling data.

The Gallup poll shows a distinct spike in depression levels since the COVID pandemic.

In 2019, the lifetime depression rate was at 21.6%.

By 2021, that number climbed to 28.6%.

Meanwhile, the number of people currently suffering from depression steadily climbed from 12.5% in 2019 to reach 17.8% in 2023.

According to the poll, women have markedly higher levels of lifetime depression at 36.7%, compared to 20.4% of men.

24.6% of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 represent the highest rate of current depression, a sharp increase from 13% in 2017.

