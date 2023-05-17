Police arrest suspect wanted in connection to fatal stabbing, other incident

Warren police confirm the suspect wanted in connection to two stabbings in metro Detroit this morning, one fatal, is now in custody.
Warren police confirm the suspect wanted in connection to two stabbings in metro Detroit this morning, one fatal, is now in custody.
Cash App Founder Bob Lee , Victim of Fatal Stabbing , in San Francisco.
On April 4, tech executive Bob Lee,
the founder..
ViewA person was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting on a train in Dallas, authorities said.
A..