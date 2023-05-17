The Truth About Plastic Recycling ... It's Complicated

050522 ﻿Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

The Truth About Plastic Recycling.

The first 100 people to use code UNDECIDED at the link below will get 20% off of Incogni: https://incogni.com/undecided Is it a scam?

It's complicated.

The 3R’s: reduce, reuse, recycle has been drilled into our heads as the way forward towards a sustainable future.

The plastic industry focused heavily on selling us that plastic recycling was the perfect solution to the plastic waste problem.

Yet, plastic recycling has turned out to be ... trash.

Literally.

In fact, most of the plastic we’ve produced so far has ended up in landfills, or worse, in the food we eat every day.

Does that mean recycling is a scam?

Or is there a way forward that won't waste our time when recycling waste?

There’s some interesting innovations that may help solve some of the problem.

Let's see if we can come to a decision on this.