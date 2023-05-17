Attorney Tom Renz Alleges A COVID-19 "Murder For Money Scheme" w/Dr. Kelly Victory – Ask Dr. Drew

Attorney Tom Renz has made some of the most alarming allegations of the pandemic: a "COVID-19 murder-for-money scheme" involving fake nurses and complicit hospitals.

He is representing a hospital pharmacist who allegedly witnessed medical malpractice, and also filed a lawsuit against EcoHealth Alliance and Peter Daszak by alleging they are "responsible for the injury and/or death of the Plaintiffs due to their creation and subsequent release of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan Laboratories in China." ••「 CALL IN & LINKS: https://drdrew.com/5172023 」••