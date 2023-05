Maxime Bernier wants to "reopen the abortion debate"

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is running in the Portage–Lisgar byelection.

One of his first campaign announcements was a pledge to reopen the abortion debate by pledging to introduce a bill banning abortion after 24 weeks.

Currently there is no law on abortion in Canada.

Bernier discussed the issue with True North's Andrew Lawton, as well as what constitutes a "win" for him in this byelection and why he's not appealing his citation for violating Manitoba's Covid restrictions.