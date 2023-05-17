Limo company operator found guilty of manslaughter stemming from crash that killed 20

A limousine company operator was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter for a 2018 crash in upstate New York that left 20 people dead.
A limousine company operator was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter for a 2018 crash in upstate New York that left 20 people dead.
The operator of a limousine company was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter Wednesday after one of the company’s..
Jurors are hearing closing statements in the trial of a limousine company manager accused of acting recklessly and causing the..