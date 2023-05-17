Nicolas Cage to Join ‘Dead by Daylight’

Developer Behavior Interactive made the announcement via Twitter on May 17.

The campy teaser features Cage saying, "There is nothing more powerful than imagination.".

It can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know, Nicolas Cage, via 'Dead by Daylight' teaser.

Cage will portray himself in the multiplayer survival game.

After countless awards and over one hundred movies shot across the globe, Nicolas Cage had seen it all and done it all — or so he thought, Via official announcement.

While on set filming the role of a lifetime, his performance summoned The Entity, a malevolent being of incomprehensible power.

The actor soon found himself cast in otherworldly Fog, forced to Survive a host of terrifying Killers deadlier than even the most scathing film critic, Via official announcement.

More details will be revealed on July 5