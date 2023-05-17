Meghan Markle, Prince Harry involved in ‘near-fatal’ paparazzi chase in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed deep distress and a sense of unease following an intense and perilous encounter with paparazzi during a prolonged chase in New York City on Tuesday night.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed deep distress and a sense of unease following an intense and perilous encounter with paparazzi during a prolonged chase in New York City on Tuesday night.
Buy My Book: https://activelyunwoke.com
Megyn Kelly didn't have any sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were almost caught in a near-fatal car chase.