The Creator Movie

The Creator Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "This is a fight for our very existence." From Gareth Edwards, the filmmaker behind the blockbusters "Rogue One" and "Godzilla," comes a new post-apocalyptic action-thriller that delves into a future profoundly affected by a war between humans and AI.

Directed by Gareth Edwards starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, Sturgill Simpson, Marc Menchaca release date September 29, 2023 (in theaters)