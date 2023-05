First Look at Josh Hutcherson in Five Nights At Freddy's

Here's your first look at the Peacock horror movie Five Nights At Freddy's, based on the hit video game series.

Five Nights At Freddy's Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard Stream Five Nights At Freddy's October 27, 2023 on Peacock!