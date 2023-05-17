Worst Netflix Show EVER! | Queen Cleopatra DESTROYED In EMBARRASSING Ratings! | Woke Hollywood FAIL!

This Queen Cleopatra Netflix series is just the absolute worse and things don't appear to be getting better for it.
At the moment, it currently stands as the worst performing Netflix show of all time!
This Queen Cleopatra Netflix series is just the absolute worse and things don't appear to be getting better for it.
At the moment, it currently stands as the worst performing Netflix show of all time!
The historical four-part show also stands at a woeful 1.1 out of 10 on IMDB and sports a Tomatometer of 11 per cent with critics