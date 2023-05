Meh, Wednesday? Whatever.

Not my Hump day.

Nope.

Grind that Mind, P.A.L.S.?

Unknown.

I see LIVE people.

See the thing is that is what not.

Slide.

Pew.

Confuse.

Repeat.

Fun 2 b had, HOLLA< FOLLA< RUMBLE.

Okay look, just at least RUMBLE?

Why Not Help me out?