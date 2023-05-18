Prioritizing Teen Wellness This Summer

May is when the academic year starts to wind down, and it's also Mental Health Awareness Month.

Now is the time to help teens prioritize their mental and physical wellness goals during the summer - a critical time when important academic and extracurricular programs such as sports, gym class, and after-school activities are in recess.

Planet Fitness National Lead Trainer, Teddy Savage, joined us at the LifeMinute studios to provide tips and tricks to help teens start and stick with a fitness journey this summer.

The High School Summer Pass program has begun, inviting high schoolers ages 14 - 19 to work out for free from May 15 - August 31 at any Planet Fitness location nationwide.