(#FSTT Round Table Discussion - Ep. 100) Adults Who Target Children

Tonight, the panel looks at adults who are targeting the most vulnerable members of society, the children.

Who are these people and what can we do to stop them and protect children from them?

We take a look at Target's new 2023 Pride Collection available now in stores with items you won't believe, some even for babies.

We will also discuss a new article out this week profiling a man who has spent his career ending the lives of over 20,000 innocent children.