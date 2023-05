The Flash S09E13 A New World, Part Four

The Flash 9x13 "A New World, Part Four" Season 9 Episode 13 Promo (Series Finale) - THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence.

Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time.

The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise (913).

Original airdate 5/24/2023.